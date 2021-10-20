Charanjit Channi vs Navjot Sidhu: What Led to the Recent Spat Between Them?

All is still not well in the Punjab Congress. The removal of Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief minister may have resolved some of the problems that the party was facing but new fissures seem to have emerged, especially between the new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the Punjab Pradesh Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sources in the party reveal that the meeting between the two leaders saw a great deal of acrimony. Channi and Sidhu had a heated exchange during the meeting and the former even threatened to resign as CM.

The meeting has also become a topic of a great deal of gossip in Punjab's political circles, with people describing it in great detail, some even adding their own embellishments.

Then on Wednesday, 20 October, Congress' troubleshooter for Punjab – general secretary in-charge Harish Rawat – expressed his desire to be relieved of his responsibilities.

So what are the main issues between Channi and Sidhu?