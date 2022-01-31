Charanjit Channi Contesting From Bhadaur is a Risk: 5 Reasons Why He's Taking It

Just before the deadline for filing nominations, the Congress has announced that Punjab chief minister Charanjit Channi will be contesting the upcoming Assembly elections from Bhadaur in Barnala district in addition to his current seat of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

Since he will be the only Congress candidate to fight from two seats, this may be seen as another step before he gets formally named as the party's chief ministerial candidate.

The Quint had reported on 28 January that this is likely to happen soon.

Now, is Bhadaur a safe seat?

No, not by a long shot.

Congress has won the seat only once in the last 50 years – in 2012.

In 2017, the Congress stood third here, getting just 21 percent of the vote. The AAP got 45 percent. So, Congress needs a massive swing to win the seat.

What's more, it is one of the only 7 seats that AAP was leading in even in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in which Congress otherwise did well in Punjab.