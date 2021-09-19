‘Best Wishes’: Captain Amarinder on Charanjit Channi’s Appointment As Punjab CM

File image of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
(Photo: PTI)
After 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed as the chief minister of Punjab by the Congress party on Sunday, 19 September, Captain Amarinder Singh conveyed his best wishes to his successor.
"My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he’s able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border," Captain said.
Channi, 58, is the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab and was the state Technical Education Minister before he was named for the top post.
He is a three-time MLA from the Chamkaur Sahib constituency.
Published: 19 Sep 2021,07:13 PM IST