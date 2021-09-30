Day After Meeting Amit Shah, Amarinder Singh Meets NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder, who is in Delhi for a short visit, on Thursday, 30 September, met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval at his residence, reported news agency ANI.
This comes a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, amid widespread speculation about him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Shortly after the meeting, Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral shared a photo of the duo on Twitter and quoted the leader, saying that the meeting was to discuss the farmers' protest against farm laws.
"Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Discussed prolonged farmers’ agitation against farm laws and urged him to resolve crisis urgently with repeal of the laws and guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification."
On Tuesday, amid a swirl of political speculations, the former Punjab CM had denied reports of being in the capital to meet the Home Minister or the BJP President. He said that he was in the capital merely to vacate the official residence of the Punjab CM in Delhi, Kapurthala House.
The Congress has reportedly been trying to reach out to Singh, who had claimed that he had suffered “humiliation” and stepped down as the CM of the state. NDTV reported, quoting sources, that senior Congress leaders Ambika Soni and Kamal Nath are trying to placate the leader.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
