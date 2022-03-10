Punjab Results: Is this End of the Road for Captain Amarinder Singh?

In a political career spanning over 50 years, Amarinder Singh has jumped ship multiple times from the Congress to the Akali Dal, and back. In fact, in the 90s, he even floated his own political party – Akali Dal (Panthic).

In November 2021, however, when Captain resigned from the party it wasn't because he was party's social, political, or cultural position over an issue. It was because he felt "cornered and humiliated".

"A midnight conspiracy carried out against me at your and your children’s behest," he wrote in a letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. "Sidhu is a person of unstable mind and you will one day regret this decision and it would be too late by then," Captain said as he accused the Gandhi family of patronising Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Soon after, he floated the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), a party which later entered into an alliance with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukta).