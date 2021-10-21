King's Party of Punjab: Will Captain Amarinder Singh & BJP Have a Major Impact?

Captain Amarinder Singh announced in a couple of recent interviews that he plans to form his own party and contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.

In one of the interviews he also said that he is open to an alliance with the BJP, subject to some kind of a settlement to the farm laws, as well as a breakaway from Akali Dal factions.

While former Akali Dal leader Parminder Dhindsa has said there has been no proposal for an alliance from Captain, the BJP is yet to respond. However, Captain's earlier meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah does indicate that the party may be open.

As things stand today, Captain is still a member of the Congress and is yet to resign from the party. He was removed as Punjab CM a month ago after a majority of party MLAs expressed their desire for a change to the party high command.

Now, the question is what are the prospects for Captain's party?