BJP & Captain Have the Same Mission: Make Polls About Pakistan, Not Farmers

Soon after meeting Doval, Captain said in an interview that he would leave the Congress but not join the BJP.

This isn't an easy option for Captain either because he doesn't have much of a base left, due to his alleged non-performance as CM. Even Upper Caste Hindu voters who may like Captain, are unlikely to back a party that has no chance of coming to power in the state. This would hold true of the BJP as well at least in the 2022 election.

One must remember that this is essentially a conservative vote bank that desires stability in Punjab. It is unlikely to prop up a party on its own and ruin their chances of influencing who does come to power.

Therefore, it is quite likely that this vote bank hedges its bets till the end and then backs whoever seems a better or least undesirable option among the Congress, AAP and Akali Dal.

Captain's earlier experience of forming his own party hasn't been great. He was leading the Shiromani Akali Dal (Kabul) in the 1992 Assembly election, which was boycotted by other Panthic outfits. His was the only Akali faction in the fray and yet he performed poorly. He lost from one of the two seats he contested and won from the second only because no one else was contesting!

The other problem for Captain is the support he gets from his colleagues within the Congress if he does choose to leave.

Just before his resignation, Captain had the support of less than a dozen among the 80 Congress MLAs and that of a few MPs like Manish Tewari and Ravneet Bittu.

But it is unlikely that all of them would leave and join him, especially if he appears to have an understanding with the BJP.

Being on the same side as the BJP would mean a certain backlash at least in this election.

However, leaders who are already sure that they don't have a future in the Congress could join the party.

At the heart of the Captain-BJP negotiations are the farm laws.

Captain discussing the farm laws with Amit Shah is important. It gave rise to speculation that the Centre could give some kind of concession to the farmers, though a repeal of the laws may have been ruled out.

It is essential for Captain to gain a big concession from the Centre on the farm laws if he has to revive his political career in Punjab.

What that offer would be remains to be seen. But what one can say is that the farm unions are unlikely to accept any half-hearted measure.