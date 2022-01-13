'WhatsApp, SMS, or Call': Kejriwal Urges People of Punjab to Pick AAP's CM Face

Stating that "for the first time in India’s history, the people will decide who their Chief Minister (CM) candidate should be”, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal asked the people of the state to select his party’s CM face.

Announcing a phone number, Kejriwal urged the people of Punjab to WhatsApp, SMS or call on the number at any time until 5 pm on 17 January, to state who they want as AAP’s CM candidate.

“Based on all the responses received, Aam Aadmi Party will decide who the Punjab CM candidate will be,” Kejriwal said.