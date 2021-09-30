'Congress Made a Mockery of Government in Punjab': Kejriwal in Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 30 September, censured the ongoing turmoil in the Punjab government saying that the Congress has "made a mockery of government", news agency ANI reported.
Ahead of the Punjab assembly polls slated for 2022, Kejriwal addressed a press conference in Ludhiana and added,
Speaking on the political buzz around Navjot Singh Sidhu joining APP, he asserted that it is 'hypothetical' but 'if anything like that happens we will tell you first of all.'
After two months of assuming the top post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief, Sidhu resigned on Tuesday, launching the Congress into an escalating party crisis.
Without denying the speculations of Sidhu being inducted in AAP, he also iterated, "I have said again and again that when the time comes we will give you a good CM face, it could be anyone. We are not thinking about it right now," ANI quoted.
Kejriwal went on to list his 'pre-poll promises' during the presser in Ludhiana and announced that his party will provide 300 units of electricity free of cost in the state.
"We will provide 24-hour power, we have done it in Delhi," Kejriwal stated, ANI quoted.
Further, he also guaranteed better healthcare in the state, saying that if AAP comes to power, Punjab will see the establishment of bigger and better government hospitals, 16,000 pind clinics as well as free healthcare to every resident of Punjab.
(With inputs from ANI)
Published: undefined