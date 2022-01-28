Amritsar East: Why Bikram Majithia Faces a Tough Battle Against Navjot Sidhu

"Jitni hulchul humne paanch saal mein nahi dekhi, ab agle ek mahine dekhenge (the kind of activity we haven't seen in five years, we are going to witness in the next one month," jokes Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Anand Nagar in Amritsar.

Kumar is a voter in the Amritsar East constituency that is witnessing a high profile battle after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) decided to field Bikram Singh Majithia against sitting MLA and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Asked if he's satisfied with Sidhu's performance as an MLA, Kumar says that the leader doesn't come often but some work has been done through his representatives.

Not just Kumar, many residents of the area are deriving humour from the sudden attention that the constituency is receiving.