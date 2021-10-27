Amarinder Says New Party Might Have Seat-Sharing With BJP, Vows to Fight Sidhu

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced on Wednesday, 27 October, that he would form a new political party in Punjab ahead of the elections in the state next year and would be fighting on all 117 Assembly seats, “whether adjustment seats or we contest on our own”, news agency ANI reported.

He was quoted as saying, “Yes, I will be forming a new party. The name will be announced once the Election Commission clears it, along with the symbol. My lawyers are working on it”, ANI reported.