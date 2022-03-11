AAP's Bhagwant Mann To Take Oath as Punjab CM on 16 March, Kejriwal to Attend

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener, congratulated Bhagwant Singh Mann for his victory in Punjab.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann will take oath on 16 March, news agency ANI reported on Friday, 11 March.
Mann has reportedly invited Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the swearing-in ceremony.
Two days ahead of the oath-taking, Mann will also hold a roadshow in Amritsar on 13 March, along with Kejriwal.
On Thursday, addressing a gathering after his win from Dhuri, Mann had announced that the oath-taking ceremony will take place in the ancestral village of the renowned freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Khatkar Kalan, in Nawanshahr district.
"The oath-taking ceremony will not be held at Raj Bhawan, but at Khatkarkalan. The date will be announced later," he stated in his victory speech in Dhuri.
Mann won from his constituency Dhuri, where he was up against Congress candidate and sitting legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy.
Mann polled 82,592 votes in Dhuri, nearly 60,000 more than the Congress's Dalvir Singh Goldy (24,386).
Meanwhile, AAP won 92 of the state's 117 seats, with a vote share of 42.01 percent.
(With inputs from ANI.)
