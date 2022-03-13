What Does AAP's Punjab Victory Tell Us About Its 'Soft-Hindutva' Politics?

The results for five state assembly elections are out and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has clearly emerged as the biggest winner despite the BJP retaining power in 4 out of these 5 states including Uttar Pradesh — one of India's biggest, most important and politically complex battleground.

AAP decimated the Congress in Punjab by winning 92 out of 117 assembly constituencies. Never before has any party won these many seats in Punjab assembly since the state's reorganisation in 1966.

While several factors worked to AAP's advantage, its victory is being attributed to a massive anti-incumbency against traditional players in the state politics with people on ground having voted for "change". People are also lauding the party for a clear and focused campaign highlighting important issues like unemployment, corruption, inflation, education, and healthcare.