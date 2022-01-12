AAP's Punjab CM Face Will Be Announced Next Week: Arvind Kejriwal

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
(Photo: PTI)
The name of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief minister (CM) face will be announce next week, said AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwalon Wednesday, 12 January.
Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Kejriwal according to ANI said:
The state of Punjab is slated to go to polls in February, with the election commission recently announcing 14 February as the date of polling.
