AAP's 5 Rajya Sabha Candidates From Punjab Reveal 6 Aspects About the Party

All of the allegations have an element of truth, however, it is not that other parties aren't guilty of similar practices.

For instance, in 2020, the Congress sent KC Venugopal to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan even though he is from Kerala. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sent two Malayalis – KJ Alphons and V Muraleedharan – to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan and Maharashtra respectively and Hardeep Puri, a Delhite to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh. Parties like Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, and BJP have also not given space to eminent Punjabis in their Rajya Sabha choices.

So in that sense AAP has proved to be no different

However, it is true that by and large parties in Punjab have avoided sending outsiders to the Rajya Sabha from the state. In the past, only Congress' Ashwani Kumar didn't have a very strong connection to Punjab. The party had also sent controversial leader Venod Sharma to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. Though even he had a Punjab connection by virtue of being a former MLA from Banur.