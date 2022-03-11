Punjab Results: Engineer Who Exposed a 1984 Haryana Massacre, is Now an AAP MLA

Manwinder Giaspura of the Aam Aadmi Party MLA has won from the Payal seat in Ludhiana district in the Punjab Assembly elections

He has won by a margin of over 30,000 votes.

Giaspura has an interesting backstory.

About 11 years ago, Giaspura, then in his mid 30s, was working as a textile engineer at an MNC Gurgaon in Haryana. By coincidence, Giaspura is said to have met a delivery boy who told him about a "deserted village of Sardars" in Rewari district.

Giaspura went with the delivery boy to the village, near the Pataudi-Rewari road and discovered the Hondh cluster and the main Chhillar village.