Amid AAP Landslide in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann Leads in Dhuri; Set to Be Next CM

Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann.
(Photo: The Quint)
As counting for the Punjab Assembly elections continues, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann is leading from Dhuri, his constituency, where he is up against Congress candidate and sitting legislator Dalvir Singh Goldy.
The AAP has made massive gains in the counting so far, and is leading in over 80 seats, far ahead of the Congress.
Mann, who heads the AAP's Punjab unit, and is a 2-term and sitting MP from Sangrur parliamentary constituency, is the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab. If AAP wins the election, as trends show it is set to, Mann will become the next Punjab chief minister.
Mann had risen to prominence after defeating Shiromani Akali Dal veteran and former union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, there was a Bhagwant Mann surge in many of the districts in Punjab's Malwa region, that accounts for 69 of the state's 117 seats.
In 2017, Bhagwant Mann had contested in the Punjab Assembly elections from Jalalabad against the SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal, and had lost by 18,500 votes.
Mann has been a member of the Aam Aadmi Party since 2014, and is presently serving as a Lok Sabha MP from the Sangrur constituency of Punjab. From 2012 to 2014, he had been a member of Manpreet Badal's People's Party of Punjab.
Born in 1973 in Sangrur district’s Satoj village, Mann is a well-known Punjabi comedian and actor.
The AAP had secured 20 out of the 117 seats in Punjab in 2017, trailing far behind the Congress which had won 77 seats at the time.
For this year, the News24-Today's Chanakya exit polls had projected that the AAP would win 100±10 seats in Punjab. The India Today-India My Axis exit poll results had predicted that the party would win 76-90 seats.
A total of 59 seats is required to form majority in the 117 member-strong Punjab state Assembly.
