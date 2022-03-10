2022 Punjab Polls: 5 Reasons Why AAP Surged Ahead of Congress in Historic Win

Punjab politics has traditionally been dominated by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being a junior partner in the alliance with SAD. These three parties have together government the state since its reorganisation in 1966.

Since then, even as the government changed hands, issues like substance abuse, power and agricultural crisis, sacrilege, remained constant. This gave rise to anti-incumbency not just against the ruling Congress party but also against the Akali Dal.

The BJP, on the other hand, is massively unpopular, thanks to the year-long farmers' protest and Punjab's rejection of communal polarisation.