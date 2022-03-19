10 Ministers Take Oath In Punjab's New Bhagwant Mann-Led Government

After assuming office, the ministers will participate in the first Cabinet meeting of the new AAP government.
Updated:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with state cabinet ministers.

(Photo: Twitter/AAP)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with state cabinet ministers.</p></div>

Ten ministers in the new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took oath at the Punjab Civil Secretariat on Saturday, 19 March, and will participate in the first Cabinet meeting of the new government at 12:30 pm.

The new ministers are:

  • Harpal Singh Cheema, MLA from Dirba

  • Baljit Kaur, MLA from Malout

  • Harbhajan Singh ETO, MLA from Jandiala

  • Vijay Singla, MLA from Mansa

  • Lal Chand Kataruchak, MLA from Bhoa

  • Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, two-time MLA from Barnala

  • Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, MLA from Ajnala

  • Laljit Singh Bhullar, MLA from Patti

  • Brahm Shankar Jimpa, MLA from Hoshiarpur

  • Harjot Singh Bains, MLA from Anandpur Sahib

On 16 March, Bhagwant Mann took charge as the chief minister of Punjab after he AAP decimated the Congress party in the Assembly elections held in February, winning 92 out of 117 seats in a landslide mandate.

There are 18 berths in Punjab Cabinet, including the chief ministerial position.

Published: 19 Mar 2022,11:52 AM IST
