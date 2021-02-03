Will Rihanna’s Tweet Become a Turning Point for Farmers’ Protest?

Just as farmers have been accusing the Centre of harassing them in a bid to shutdown their protest, the whole movement against the Centre's controversial farm laws got a fresh impetus as it gained an overwhelming international attention.
On 2 February, when singer and actor Rihanna shared a report by CNN on the internet blockade imposed around Delhi on her Twitter asking her 100 million strong followers “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest” — barely hours within posting the tweet, a huge amount of global support came pouring in from international icons, journalists, activists, advocacy groups and legislators too.
Rihanna's tweet is perhaps not all that suprising since she has frequently spoke up about human rights issues such as Black Lives Matter and even the recent coup in Myanmar.
But immediately after Rihanna's tweet, teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg also tweeted saying, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."
British MP Claudia Webbe retweeted Rihanna's post and wrote: "Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward."
US Vice President Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris wrote, “It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We all should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters."
Is this renewed international support going to be a significant turning point in the farmers' protest? Tune in to The Big Story!
