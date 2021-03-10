Why Has Uttarakhand Witnessed So Many Chief Ministers?

Just days shorts of realising four years in power, Trivendra Singh Rawat submitted his resignation as chief minister of Uttarakhand to Governor Baby Rani Maurya on 9 March.

Speaking to the media after submitting his resignation, he said his party had given him the golden opportunity to serve as chief minister of Uttarakhand.

He said, “I come from humble beginnings, from a small village and the family of a soldier. No one could have imagined I would get the opportunity to serve as chief minister of the state for four years.”

And in a surprise move on 10 March, BJP’s state legislative party chose Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat as the new CM, a name that was not among those being discussed for the post.

Trivendra Rawat, who was handpicked by the BJP party leadership in 2017 following the election win, had the cloud of resignation looming over him for the past few days as many state leaders had been objecting to his style of chief ministership. Concealed divisions were formed within the party and ultimately, MLAs voiced their dismay in Delhi, some even threatening to resign.