What Happened the Day Babri Masjid Was Demolished?

We asked journalists and a filmmaker to recount what happen on 6 December '92 when the Babri Masjid was demolished. The Babri Masjid was demolished on 6 December 1992.

(A special CBI court will pronounce its judgment in the decades-old Babri Masjid demolition case on 30 September, in which former deputy prime minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti are among the 32 accused. In light of this development, we are republishing this article and video from The Quint's archives, which was originally published on 6 December, 2019.)

Ayodhya, a small temple town in Uttar Pradesh is loaded with medieval history and Hindu mythology.

There were, of course, little skirmishes here and there but nothing big enough to be a national issue until the events in the run-up to 6 December 1992 and the demolition of the Babri Masjid that set India on a different political course altogether.

It's been many years since the 16 Century mosque was razed and the political events and the violence which transpired in the aftermath are all well documented. So, for this episode, we asked journalists and a filmmaker to recount what happened on 6 December 1992, the day Babri Masjid was demolished.