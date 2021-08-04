What Are the Concerns With Rising R-Value of COVID in 8 Indian States?

Amid fears of an impending third wave of coronavirus, a steady rise in R values in some of the states is indicating that the delta variant driven second wave may not have ebbed all the way yet.
The R value indicates the speed at which the COVID-19 infection is spreading amongst the population and, according to the Centre, certain states and Union Territories – like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Mizoram and Karnataka – have all reported an R-value of more than 1. This means that one COVID-positive person is infecting more than one person.
The situation is especially worrying in Kerala, which tops the chart in R-value at 1.22, and has been reporting a huge spike in cases as well.
Almost 49.85 percent of the total cases in India in the past week were, in fact, reported from this state. A few other states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are also seeing a significant weekly rise in coronavirus infections.
The concern over an uptick in R-value was flagged by the Centre's COVID Task Force which said that this shows the pandemic is not even close to being over.
Dr VK Paul, who leads the COVID task force, also cautioned that R-value should be 0.6 or below. If it has gone over 1, it shows it is a significant problem and the virus wants to spread.
So, how concerned should we be? What does the rising R-value mean for India's fight against COVID-19? Does it signal the beginning of a third wave? In this episode, we take all our questions to India's top vaccine scientist Dr Gagandeep Kang. Tune in!
