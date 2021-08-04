What Are the Concerns With Rising R-Value of COVID in 8 Indian States?

Amid fears of an impending third wave of coronavirus, a steady rise in R-values in some of the states is indicating that the second wave may not have ebbed all the way yet.

The R value indicates the speed at which the COVID-19 infection is spreading amongst the population and, according to the Centre, certain states and Union Territories – like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Mizoram and Karnataka – have all reported an R-value of more than 1. This means that one COVID-positive person is infecting more than one person.

The situation is especially worrying in Kerala, which tops the chart in R-value at 1.22, and has been reporting a huge spike in cases as well.