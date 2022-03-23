Birbhum Violence: What Happened and How It's Becoming a TMC Vs BJP Issue Now

West Bengal’s Birbhum district has been simmering with tensions since the beginning of this week.

The murder of Bhadu Sheikh, a local TMC panchayat leader in Bogtui village, sparked violence from the night of 21 March, with several houses being set ablaze. At least eight lives were lost in the arson incident, while three people including a minor have been hospitalised.

On 22 March, 11 people have been arrested as charred bodies were recovered from two houses. Fearing repercussions of this violence, many people from this village are now starting to pack up and leave.