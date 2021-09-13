Why Was Bhupendra Patel Picked Over Other Contenders as New Gujarat CM?

In a surprising twist, BJP leader Bhupendra Patel was named as the new Gujarat CM just a day after his predecessor Vijay Rupani resigned from the post.
(Photo: The Quint)
It’s been an interesting weekend in Gujarat for political observers.
In a surprising twist, BJP leader Bhupendra Patel was named as the new Gujarat chief minister just a day after his predecessor Vijay Rupani resigned from the post.
Patel, who is a first-time MLA from Gujarat’s Ghatlodiya seat, took his oath as CM in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, 13 September. Rupani is the latest addition to the string of BJP CMs who have resigned over the past few months.
After tendering his resignation, Rupani told the media that it is in the nature of the BJP to change the roles of karyakartas depending on the need of the party.But, what are the possible needs that triggered such a decision in Gujarat?
The change of guard that comes a year ahead of the state Assembly elections is also raising speculations around why the party high command overlooked Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel and Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya, who were believed to be the frontrunners for the post, only to pick a lesser-known leader like Bhupendra Patel as the CM? What purpose does it serve for the BJP?
Tune in to The Big Story!
