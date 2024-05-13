Podcast: Contemplating About Our 'Vajood' in this World | Urdunama

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: Contemplating About Our 'Vajood' in this World | Urdunama

To be, or not to be, that is the question!
Fabeha Syed
In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed talks about 'vajood'.

In this episode of the 'Urdunama' podcast, we delve deep into the profound word 'vajood' and its intricate significance in Urdu poetry. Join us as we unravel the layers of meaning behind this evocative term, exploring its portrayal of existence, identity, and the human experience.

