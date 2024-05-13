Podcast: Contemplating About Our 'Vajood' in this World | Urdunama

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed talks about 'vajood'.
Photo: The Quint
In this episode of the 'Urdunama' podcast, we delve deep into the profound word 'vajood' and its intricate significance in Urdu poetry. Join us as we unravel the layers of meaning behind this evocative term, exploring its portrayal of existence, identity, and the human experience.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)