Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Why We Fall for Fareb? Urdu Poetry on Deception, Trust and Hope 

Why We Fall for Fareb? Urdu Poetry on Deception, Trust and Hope 

This episode explores fareb- deception, betrayal and self-made illusions through Ghalib, Momin and Fana Nizami.

Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Often translated as deception,&nbsp;<em>fareb</em>&nbsp;isn't quite the same as&nbsp;<em>dagha</em>. A stranger can deceive you; only someone you trust can betray you.</p></div>
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Often translated as deception, fareb isn't quite the same as dagha. A stranger can deceive you; only someone you trust can betray you.

(Photo: The Quint)

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A salesperson can sell you a dream. Social media can sell you a lifestyle. Sometimes, your own heart sells you hope. That's fareb.

Often translated as deception, fareb isn't quite the same as dagha. A stranger can deceive you; only someone you trust can betray you. Through the poetry of Fana Nizami Kanpuri, Mirza Ghalib, Bahadur Shah Zafar and Momin Khan Momin, we explore false promises, self-deception and why the hardest illusions to let go of are often the ones we create ourselves. Tune in.

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