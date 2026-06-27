Why We Fall for Fareb? Urdu Poetry on Deception, Trust and Hope 

A salesperson can sell you a dream. Social media can sell you a lifestyle. Sometimes, your own heart sells you hope. That's fareb.

Often translated as deception, fareb isn't quite the same as dagha. A stranger can deceive you; only someone you trust can betray you. Through the poetry of Fana Nizami Kanpuri, Mirza Ghalib, Bahadur Shah Zafar and Momin Khan Momin, we explore false promises, self-deception and why the hardest illusions to let go of are often the ones we create ourselves. Tune in.