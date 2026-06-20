Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019From Monsoon Daghaa to Betrayal: The Many Meanings of Broken Trust in Shayari

From Monsoon Daghaa to Betrayal: The Many Meanings of Broken Trust in Shayari

Often translated as betrayal, 'dagha' is more than just being deceived.

Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Through the poetry of Shakeel Badayuni and Qateel Shifai, we explore friendship, loyalty, disappointment and the peculiar ways human beings let one another down.</p></div>
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Through the poetry of Shakeel Badayuni and Qateel Shifai, we explore friendship, loyalty, disappointment and the peculiar ways human beings let one another down.

(The Quint)

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Mumbai is halfway through June and still waiting for the monsoon. Every few days the forecast promises rain, and every few days the clouds seem to change their mind. So, it feels like an act of 'daghaa'

Often translated as betrayal, 'dagha' is more than just being deceived. It is the hurt that comes when trust is broken. Through the poetry of Shakeel Badayuni and Qateel Shifai, we explore friendship, loyalty, disappointment and the peculiar ways human beings let one another down.

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What makes betrayal hurt? Why does a friend's failure feel different from a stranger's? And can failing to truly understand, and showing up for the ones closest to us also become a kind of daghaa?
Because a stranger can fool you, but 'dagha' usually comes from someone closer. 
Tune in for some gems from Shakeel Badayuni and Qateel Shifai on dagha. And fareb? We'll get to that next week.

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