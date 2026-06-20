From Monsoon Daghaa to Betrayal: The Many Meanings of Broken Trust in Shayari

Mumbai is halfway through June and still waiting for the monsoon. Every few days the forecast promises rain, and every few days the clouds seem to change their mind. So, it feels like an act of 'daghaa'



Often translated as betrayal, 'dagha' is more than just being deceived. It is the hurt that comes when trust is broken. Through the poetry of Shakeel Badayuni and Qateel Shifai, we explore friendship, loyalty, disappointment and the peculiar ways human beings let one another down.