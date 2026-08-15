Khud-Mukhtaar: What Does It Really Mean to Be Independent?

What does it mean to be khud-mukhtaar? This Independence Day episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed looks at the Urdu word for being independent, self-governing and able to make your own choices. But khud-mukhtaari is not simply about doing what you want. It also means living with the consequences of your choices. Through the poetry of Allama Iqbal, Munawwar Rana, and others, this episode explores ideas of freedom, choice, selfhood and responsibility, and what it really means to have ikhtiyar over your own life.