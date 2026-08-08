Gumraah: Urdu Poetry on Being Lost, Misled and Finding the Way

We usually think of gumraah as someone who has been led astray. But is that all the word means?



In this episode of Urdunama, we unpack the word, 'gum-raah', through the poetry of Khumar Barabanki and Muneer Niazi among others. Along the way, we discover that gumraahi isn't always about taking the wrong path. Sometimes it begins with trust. Sometimes with love. Sometimes with a destination that opens into countless new roads. And sometimes, what looks like losing your way turns out to be finding a completely different one.



Tune in to discover why one simple Urdu word can hold so many different journeys and paths.