Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gumnaam: The Urdu Word That Means More Than ‘Anonymous’

Gumnaam: The Urdu Word That Means More Than ‘Anonymous’

Is being unknown always a misfortune, or can anonymity sometimes be its own kind of freedom?

Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Is being unknown always a misfortune, or can anonymity sometimes be its own kind of freedom?</p></div>
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Is being unknown always a misfortune, or can anonymity sometimes be its own kind of freedom?

(Photo: The Quint)

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What does it really mean to be gumnaam?
Often translated as ’anonymous’ or ’unknown,’ the Urdu word carries a much deeper meaning. In this episode of Urdunama, we explore how gumnaam is used in Urdu poetry to reflect on forgotten contributors, invisible lives, fame, love and the underlying tension between recognition and obscurity. Through verses by Nida Fazli, Qateel Shifai, Ahmed Faraz and Meena Kumari Naaz, the episode asks a timeless question: Is being unknown always a misfortune, or can anonymity sometimes be its own kind of freedom? Tune in 

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