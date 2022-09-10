Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Suicide Prevention Day: Celebrating the Beautiful Thing Called 'Zindagi'

World Suicide Prevention Day: Celebrating the Beautiful Thing Called 'Zindagi'

Every single death by suicide is a public health concern. 10 September is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day.
Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:

In this episode, we explore the theme of 'zindagi', meaning life, through Urdu poetry.


|

Photo Credit: The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode, we explore the theme of '<em>zindagi</em>', meaning life, through Urdu poetry.</p><p><br></p></div>

Every single death by suicide is a public health concern. So, to create awareness,10 September is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day. In this episode, we explore the theme of 'zindagi', or life, through Urdu poetry.

Tune in!

Also ReadPleasure, Pain & All the ‘Lutf’ We Need To Find Meaning

(Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you.)

Also ReadPodcast: 'Why Don't We Celebrate a Woman's Job as Much as Her Wedding?'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT