World Suicide Prevention Day: Celebrating the Beautiful Thing Called 'Zindagi'

In this episode, we explore the theme of 'zindagi', meaning life, through Urdu poetry.
Photo Credit: The Quint
Every single death by suicide is a public health concern. So, to create awareness,10 September is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day. In this episode, we explore the theme of 'zindagi', or life, through Urdu poetry.
Tune in!
(Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)