Urdunama Podcast: May this Diwali Bring 'Ujala' to Your Life

This Diwali, let's explore the beautiful Urdu word 'Ujala'—a word that brings to life the brilliance and warmth of light. In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed dives into the word, drawing connections to other poetic expressions of illumination like 'Noor', 'Zia', 'Tabaan', and 'Tajalli'. From festivals to personal revelations, each word sheds light on how brightness symbolizes hope, purity, and joy in our lives. Join us as we celebrate light in all its forms, and discover how Urdu captures its radiant spirit, especially during the festive season.