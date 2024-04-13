Podcast: You Can't Watch These Finished Hindi Films | Do I Like It

In this episode of Do I Like It , Prateek Lidhoo talks about some Hindi films that were written, shot and edited, but never released to be viewed by the public.

These films were canned even though they were finished, due to legal issues, censorship, or not being picked up by any OTT platform. Through this list, we try to understand the times we are living in, where some of the best work of Indian cinema is kept away from audiences, lying dormant in a studio's archive.

