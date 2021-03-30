Understanding Kerala Politics Ahead of Assembly Elections 2021

With just five days left for Kerala to head to its first and only phase of Assembly polls, the complexity and significance of this state election are not understood by many. Today's episode intends to eradicate this confusion.

For the past four decades, Kerala has witnessed only anti-incumbency when it comes to its government. The baton has been passing between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) which leads the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) since 1982.

And Kerala is not unique in this. Its neighbour, Tamil Nadu, had the same trend for 32 years until former chief minister Jayalalithaa broke the trend in 2016 by winning consecutive elections. Rajasthan too has been alternatively electing Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party governments since 1993.