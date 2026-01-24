Urdunama Podcast | Junoon in Urdu Poetry: Meaning, Madness, and Purpose

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Urdunama Podcast | Junoon in Urdu Poetry: Meaning, Madness, and Purpose

Junoon is often translated as passion or madness. Urdu poetry suggests something more complex.

Fabeha Syed
Junoon: a force too intense to reveal fully, too powerful to ignore.

Junoon is often translated as passion or madness, but in Urdu poetry it carries layered, sometimes conflicting meanings. For poets like Mirza Ghalib, junoon is dangerous if exposed or fully unpacked. It then becomes a force so raw that it can undo the self.

If Ghalib's junoon is intense, self-aware, and often destructive, poets like Ahmad Faraz and Ameer Qazalbash later engage with the same intensity differently. Where Ghalib is wary of junoon’s excess, they explore what happens when that intensity is held with awareness and direction when madness becomes purposeful rather than consuming.

This episode traces that shift in from junoon, from a volatile force that must remain partially veiled, to junoon as a creative energy that can transform darkness into light. Junoon, in the end, is not one thing. It is a risk and sometimes, a possibility.

