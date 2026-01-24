Urdunama Podcast | Junoon in Urdu Poetry: Meaning, Madness, and Purpose

If Ghalib's junoon is intense, self-aware, and often destructive, poets like Ahmad Faraz and Ameer Qazalbash later engage with the same intensity differently. Where Ghalib is wary of junoon’s excess, they explore what happens when that intensity is held with awareness and direction when madness becomes purposeful rather than consuming.

This episode traces that shift in from junoon, from a volatile force that must remain partially veiled, to junoon as a creative energy that can transform darkness into light. Junoon, in the end, is not one thing. It is a risk and sometimes, a possibility.