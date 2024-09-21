Podcast: The Incredible Story Behind Making 'Tumbbad'

In this episode of Do I Like It, we dive into the incredible journey behind the making of 'Tumbbad', a 2018 mystical horror masterpiece, which was re-released last week. Created by Rahi Anil Barve, Adesh Prasad, Sohum Shah, and Anand Gandhi, this film took years of perseverance, struggle, and a 'no compromises' attitude to come to life.

From dealing with constant rain to building a breathing womb, the making of 'Tumbbad' is as legendary as the film itself. Join me as I explore why 'Tumbbad' is a cinematic miracle that continues to captivate audiences—even years after its release.

