DMK-Cong, AMMK-AIMIM In Awkward Huddle Over Alliance Talks 

VK Sasikala’s sudden decision to step away from politics on 3 March seems to have had no visible impact on her nephew, TTV Dhinakaran, the leader for the AMMK, on 8 March announced a new ally in its folds -- Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mr Dhinakaran stated that “nothing could stop him” and he is hoping to cause a dent in the AIADMK vote bank with the new AIMIM alliance.

While the ruling AIADMK has allied with the BJP and PMK and there seem to be no visible signs of a tussle in the partnership, the same cannot be said for the DMK and its strongest ally, the Indian National Congress.