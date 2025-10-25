Podcast: The Girl With the Butterfly Tattoo

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: The Girl With the Butterfly Tattoo

The Quint's gripping new podcast series is a dramatised retelling of a true crime case. Tune in for all episodes!

i

The Quint's gripping new podcast series 'The Girl with the Butterfly Tattoo' is a dramatised retelling of a true crime case. Tune in for the full series on your favourite podcast app!

(Illustration: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

An ordinary day for ASI Vikas Yadav is shattered by a phone call that reopens one of Delhi’s most chilling unsolved mysteries: 'The Girl with the Butterfly Tattoo'. Back in 2007, a young woman’s body was discovered at New Delhi Railway Station—no identification, no clues, except for a striking butterfly tattoo etched into her skin. That single detail launched a complex investigation that would haunt the force for years.

