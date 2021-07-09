Theatre Commands: Is India on the Right Path? The Questions That Remain

The Indian armed forces may get the biggest re-organisation since independence if the proposition of creating theatre commands is finalised.

Essentially, theatre command is a unified command under which resources of all three armed forces – army, air force, and navy – are integrated depending upon the threat or location. It has been the top agenda of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat since his appointment in January 2020.

However, the road has been bumpy since the announcement was made because not all services seem to be on board, especially the Indian Air Force, which has reportedly stated in the past that the implementation will be operationally unwise, given the limited air assets of the force.