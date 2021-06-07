Amid a Shortage, Where Do Indian Experts Stand on Mixing Vaccines

However, researchers and experts in India are still on the fence about the issue, citing a lack of clinical data for the vaccines approved in India – which are Oxford Astrazeneca also known as Covishield, Covaxin, and Sputnik V.

In today’s episode, we will take a closer look at what Indian experts have to say on mixing and matching of COVID vaccines, whether it is safe, and whether given the severe shortage of vaccines that India is facing, should we consider it?

To help us answer these questions, for today’s episode, we spoke with Professor Gagandeep Kang, a renowned virologist with CMC Vellore, and Dr Rakesh Mishra, the former Director of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and an Advisor to CEBM.