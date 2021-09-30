What Explains the Political Crisis in Congress Party State Units?

The ongoing political crisis in Punjab Congress has drawn concern from across the Grand Old Party, pertinently on the functioning of its leadership.

Just two days after the surprise resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu, G-23 members voiced their anger on the leadership vacuum at the helm of the party, with senior leaders like Kapil Sibal stating that they are not blind supporters of the party and definitely not Ji Huzoor-23.

To add to the list of worries, the party is also witnessing an exodus of veteran leaders from key bastions of Goa and Punjab just months away from the 2022 elections. Although at the same time, the party has been making some strides in inducting fresh young faces in Kanhaniya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani, the lack of confidence in the party’s high command can be seen across the country.