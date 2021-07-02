How the Communist Party has Dominated China for 100 Years

The Big Story Podcast on Communist Party of China 100 Year Anniversary, President Xi Jinping and Future Challenges. Image used for representation only.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/ The Quint)
China’s ruling Communist Party turned 100 on 1 July and its leader Xi Jinping made it clear in a defiant speech that the country will not be lectured by others.
Speaking from the balcony of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, his speech was laden with symbols that catalysed the ruling parties march toward 'socialist modernisation' and 'nationalist rejuvenation'.
The Communist Party of China or the CPC, was founded in 1912 and has been in power since 1949, and enjoys authority over all aspects of life and freedom in the country.
It commands vast economic resources, influence over small debt-ridden countries, and a rapidly modernising military that has challenged not only India but also the West.
In a nutshell, the political party and the government are synonymous.
China's economic and foreign relations policies have left it with few friends on the global map, and its future depends on the country's continued economic success. However, its failure in doing so may have wide-ranging economic and security concerns for the entire world.
In today’s episode, we will go through how the CPC continues to dominate China for the past 100 years and what does the future of the country look like under the leadership of Xi Jinping.
For this, we spoke to Manoj Joshi, a Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, and Sudheendra Kulkarni, who served as an aide to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and is the founder of the 'Forum for a New South Asia' which is powered by India-Pakistan-China Cooperation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 02 Jul 2021,09:37 PM IST