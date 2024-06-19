Podcast: The Most Misunderstood Scene in Imtiaz Ali's 'Tamasha'

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: The Most Misunderstood Scene in Imtiaz Ali's 'Tamasha'

Why did the film end in Tokyo?
Prateek Lidhoo
In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about the Imtiaz Ali film 'Tamasha'.

Photo: The Quint

Join us for a fun revisit of Imtiaz Ali's classic, 'Tamasha'. In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo dives deep into the most misunderstood scene of the film and uncover its hidden layers.

Whether you're a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, this breakdown is sure to entertain and enlighten.

