Sahar Zaman Talks About Talat Mahmood: Bollywood’s OG ‘King of Ghazals’

Forget Drake and The Beatles - meet Talat Mahmood, the original Indian heartthrob who pioneered world tours before they were cool. His grandniece, Sahar Zaman, joins me on this episode of 'Do I Like It', on a journey through this unsung legend's life and music.

Sahar, through her book 'Talat Mahmood: The Definitive Biography', takes us down memory lane to talk about Talat's life before entering Bollywood, his independent ghazal music career, the onset of new musical influences, and so much more.

Discover how Talat's ghazals weave through timeless love stories while eerily echoing current music trends. From heartbreak anthems to genre-bending ghazals, prepare to go on a behind-the-scenes journey behind the tunes. Watch till the end.