The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Rajasthan Halt Chennai's Juggernaut

Chennai were on a three-game winning streak, and Rajasthan had lost their last couple of games before coming into Thursday's (27 April) fixture, but contrary to the popular prediction, Rajasthan emerged victorious at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Rajasthan batted first and scored 202 runs – a tournament record highest in Jaipur. In response, Chennai could only score 170 runs, with Sanju Samson's team recording a 32-run triumph.
It proved to be a great decision, with openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal setting the tone early on. The latter scored 77 runs in 43 deliveries – registering his third half-century of the season.
After their top three were dismissed, Rajasthan faced a slumber until Dhruv Jurel came to the rescue yet again, by scoring 34 runs off only 15 deliveries. Chennai conceded 49 runs in the last three overs, with the likes of Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande proving to be expensive.
Chennai struggled with the bat right from the start, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway – the most dominating opening pair this season – scoring only 42 runs in the powerplay as opposed to Rajasthan's 64.
MS Dhoni's team was once reeling at 73/4, and it seemed that the game is all but done. But, Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube’s partnership brought them right back in the hunt, until Adam Zampa sent the Englishman packing. The Aussie spinner ended up with figures of 3-0-22-3.
Dube’s half-century took the game deep, but surprisingly, Dhoni did not come out to bat, sending Ravindra Jadeja ahead of him.
