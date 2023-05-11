The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Yashasvi Stars In Royals' Big Win Over Kolkata

A masterclass in making a comeback is what Rajasthan's win over Kolkata on Thursday night at the Eden Gardens was.

Sanju Samson's team completely outplayed the hosts on all fronts as they chased down Kolkata's 149/8 in just 13.1 overs.

There were also records galore in the match as Yuzvendra Chahal became the league’s highest wicket-taker during his haul of 4/25, overtaking Dwayne Bravo's earlier record while Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat, smashing the tournament’s fastest fifty, off just 13 deliveries.

With the two points from the win Rajasthan move up to the third spot in the points table while Kolkata are seventh with 10 points and two more league stage matches to go this season.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.