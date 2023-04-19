The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Mumbai beat Hyderabad, Win Third Straight Match

Mumbai have recorded their third straight victory of the season with a 14 run victory over Hyderabad in Match 23 on Tuesday night in Hyderabad.

Home skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and put Mumbai in to bat first. Rohit Sharma made 28, Ishan Kishan added another 38 but it was Cameron Green who came good for his team on the day - making 64 off 40 to help Mumbai post 192/5.

In the chase, Mayank Agarwal managed his highest score of this season so far, making 48 off 41 while Harry Brook got out on 9 after that century in the last game. The team was 133/6 after 15 overs but Behrendorff's 18th went for 19 runs and the equation was down to 24 needed from 12, with 2 wickets remaining. Cameron Green then bowled a super tight 19th over, giving away just 4 runs which meant it was Arjun Tendulkar left to bowl the final over, with Hyderabad needing 20.

Only four runs were conceded as Arjun picked a wicket off the penultimate ball to open his account in the tournament and also seal the 14 run win.