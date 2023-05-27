The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Defending Champions Gujarat Qualify for Final

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Defending Champions Gujarat Qualify for Final

The defending champions will now play Chennai for the title on Sunday night.
Mendra Dorjey Sahni
Shubman Gill continued his century-making spree, scoring a match-winning 129 against Mumbai in Friday night's Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad to help Gujarat record a 62-run victory.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to chase in the must-win game but Shubman Gill pretty much single-handedly took the game away from Mumbai with his century - his third this season. Gujarat posted 233/3 which proved too tall a task for Mumbai, even though Suryakumar Yadav fought a lone battle, as the five-time former champions were knocked out of the tournament.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.

