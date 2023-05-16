The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Hyderabad Knocked Out of Playoffs Race

Hyderabad are now the second team to be out of the running for the playoffs this season, after a 34run loss to Gujarat on Monday night in Ahmedabad.

The victory though means Hardik Pandya’s team has become the first to qualify for next stage of the tournament, with 18 points from 13 matches and just one more league game to go this season.

The first innings of the match was quite eventful with Shubman Gill scoring his maiden ton in the tournament and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picking a fifer as Gujarat posting 188/9. In reply, Heinrich Klaasen fought a lone battle, scoring 64 and while Bhuvneshwar Kumar added 27 to the team's tally, Hyderabad only managed 154/9, losing the match by 34 runs.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.